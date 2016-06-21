BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Royalty Pharma announce $100 million transaction for Omecamtiv Mecarbil
June 21 Visa Inc :
* Visa inc completes acquisition of Visa Europe
* Appointed Gary Hoffman, CEO of Hastings Group, as a board member of Visa Inc
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Allianz and Japanese bank Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) have invested in a U.S.-based wind park owned by French utility EDF , Allianz said, as the German insurer expands its renewables portfolio.
* National holdings' OPN capital markets closes $94.5 million private placement financing for Mustang Bio Inc, a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech