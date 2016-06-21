June 21 Atrium Ljungberg AB :

* Signs agreement with Järfälla municipality

* Järfälla municipality decided to rent almost 11,000 square meters from Atrium Ljungberg

* Decision on Järfälla municipality renting roughly half of the first phase of BAS Barkarby

* Entire BAS Barkarby will be constructed in two phases of a total development right of about 50,000 m2

* The preliminary construction start for the second phase is the turn of the year 2020/2021 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)