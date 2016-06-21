BRIEF-Peak Resorts Inc season pass sales from beginning of ski season up 28 percent
* Peak Resorts Inc - season pass sales from beginning of ski season through January 29, 2017, were up 28 percent in units and 23 percent in dollars
June 21 Raiffeisen Bank International Ag
* Says expected positive effect from cash payment of transaction at closing on RBI's profit before tax will be eur 97 million
* Says this should be booked under net income from financial investments in Q2 of 2016
* Says valuation of other two tranches will take place at end of June 2016
* Says cash component of transaction will have a slight positive effect (excluding taxes) on RBI's CET1 ratio
* Visa Europe Ltd. was previously owned by its principal members, including nine units within the RBI Group Further company coverage:
* Carpenter Technology Corp says will reduce its planned fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures by approximately $20 million
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.