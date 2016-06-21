BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 Immunicum AB :
* Raises about 128 million Swedish crowns ($15.57 million) in oversubscribed rights issue
* Says over-allotment option has been exercises in part, amounting to about 17 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2226 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia