BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimated unaudited AUM about $33.6 bln as of Feb 1
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
June 21 Grupa Lotos :
* Poland's No.2 oil refiner Grupa Lotos may launch two new infrastructure projects jointly worth 8 billion zlotys ($2.1 billion), to be co-financed by the European Investment Bank (EIB), Polish economy ministry said on Tuesday.
* The projects are on the ministry's list of investments that may need financial support from the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), a tool for implementing the so-called Juncker plan - the European Union's development strategy.
* Poland will be seeking 81 billion zlotys from the Juncker plan, the ministry also said in the presentation handled to reporters. Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: