BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in AgBank - HKEx filing
* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing
June 21 (Reuters) -
* Wilbur Ross on CNBC - Home prices would pummet in the event of a British exit
* Wilbur Ross on CNBC - George Soros "exaggerating" with his take on Brexit effect on pound
* Wilbur Ross on CNBC - Intends to work hard to raise funds for Trump
* Qatar Investment Authority sold 3.84 million H-share Of Agbank at an average price of HK$3.26 on Jan 27 - HKEx filing
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.