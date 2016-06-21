June 21 Redhill Biopharma Ltd

* Redhill biopharma announces positive final results with primary and secondary endpoints met in phase 1 study with yeliva in advanced solid tumors

* Phase i/ii study with yeliva for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma is planned to be initiated in coming weeks

* Phase ii study with yeliva  for treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma is planned to be initiated in q3/2016