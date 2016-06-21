BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
June 21 Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA :
* Says the boards of directors of Testa and Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA have approved merger project
* Says to exchange 1.222 shares of Merlin for each share of Testa
* The exchange of shares applies to 109,082 shares, representing 0.07 percent of Testa's share capital Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Fibercore
* Efforts to further digitize bank are expected to drive an additional 100 basis point improvement beyond 2019
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Adds share performance in paragraph 7-8)