June 21 Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA :

* Says the boards of directors of Testa and Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA have approved merger project

* Says to exchange 1.222 shares of Merlin for each share of Testa

* The exchange of shares applies to 109,082 shares, representing 0.07 percent of Testa's share capital Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)