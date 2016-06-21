June 21 Stock Spirits Group Plc

* Board of Stock Spirits Group Plc ( "company") today, 21 st June 2016, announces a special dividend of 10p per share.

* Announcement of special dividend recognises that co does not intend to undertake any material M&A during remainder of this year.

* We expect year end net debt to be broadly in line with net debt at end of 2015.