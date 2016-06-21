Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 21 Telia
* Telia Company divests its holding in Yoigo to Masmovil
* Says Transaction price is based on an enterprise value of EUR 625 million for 100 percent of Yoigo
* Says has agreed to sell its 76.6 percent holding in Spanish operator Yoigo, corresponding to EUR 479 million
* Says transaction is expected to close during q3 of 2016
* Says agreed price implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 8.1x based on Yoigo's 2015 results
* Says divestment is estimated to generate a capital gain of more than SEK 4 billion.
* Says following debt adjustments, transaction is expected to reduce net debt for Telia Company by approximately SEK 6 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)