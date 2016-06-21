BRIEF-Jordan Projects for Tourism Development FY profit declines
* FY net profit 1.1 million dinars versus 8.8 million dinars year ago
June 21 Nordea
* Says we have enough capital to fulfil all capital requirements and we do not expect any material effects on requirements in coming reviews.
* Says we are very confident in our reported numbers and ongoing review process
* Says during annual validation process a number of credit perimeters have been reviewed and we are now in final stages of this review and we are not expecting any material effects as a result of this process
* Says already have highest corporate risk weights among Swedish banks at 41 percent at end of Q1 2016
* Says Nordea's current assessment is an increase of approx. 40bps as a result of outcome from `capital requirements for maturity assumptions under pillar 2' and `SFSA's supervision of banks' calculations of risk weights for exposures to corporates'
* Says we are very confident in our ability to fulfil capital requirements without additional capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 92,958 dinars versus loss 237,047 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2jGUdgz) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)