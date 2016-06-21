June 21 Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Ansaldo STS and Hitachi as members of the ARH consortium have signed a turnkey contract with New Taipei City Government Department of Rapid Transit System (NTCG DORTS)

* ARH consortium includes Ansaldo STS SpA, RSEA Engineering Corp and Hitachi Ltd

* Ansaldo STS's scope of work includes supply of CBTC (Communication Based Train Control) technology and all electromechanical systems for equivalent value of 219.8 million euros ($249.17 million) (VAT excluded)

* Hitachi Ltd's scope of work includes design and manufacture of metro rail transit train cars which consists of 29 two-car trains, for a total of 58 cars