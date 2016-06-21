June 21 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says buys 10.5 percent stake for 150,000 euros ($170,000) in Kowlco Consciumers (Abouit) and becomes reference laboratory for Abouit

* Says buys 27 percent stake for 19,800 euros in Barcelona Ciencia Capilar, a company developing spot baldness treatment

* To invest between 10,000 euros and 40,000 euros in Iproteos, which is involved in drug development for schizophrenia, epilepsy and pediatric cancer

