BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says buys 10.5 percent stake for 150,000 euros ($170,000) in Kowlco Consciumers (Abouit) and becomes reference laboratory for Abouit
* Says buys 27 percent stake for 19,800 euros in Barcelona Ciencia Capilar, a company developing spot baldness treatment
* To invest between 10,000 euros and 40,000 euros in Iproteos, which is involved in drug development for schizophrenia, epilepsy and pediatric cancer
Source text: bit.ly/28PBGfn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8824 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia