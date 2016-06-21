UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 21 (Reuters) -
* Russia's Ministry of Labour does not expect further staff reductions at Avtovaz - RIA cites Minister of Labour and Social Protection Maxim Topilin as saying
* Avtovaz may partially move to a three-day working week in August-Sept. - TASS cites Topilin Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources