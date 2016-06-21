June 21 (Reuters) -

* Starwood Capital Group LLC hired Eastdil Secured LLC to broker the sale of U.S. malls valued at about $1.2 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources

* Starwood is selling malls it had acquired from Westfield Corp including assets in Chicago, San Francisco And Cleveland- Bloomberg,citing sources

Source (bloom.bg/28L8XeZ)

