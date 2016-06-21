BRIEF-MKS Instruments Q4 earnings per share $0.83
* Mks Instruments reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
June 21 (Reuters) -
* Starwood Capital Group LLC hired Eastdil Secured LLC to broker the sale of U.S. malls valued at about $1.2 billion- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Starwood is selling malls it had acquired from Westfield Corp including assets in Chicago, San Francisco And Cleveland- Bloomberg,citing sources
Source (bloom.bg/28L8XeZ)
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: