REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 21 IBEX Technologies Inc :
* IBEX reports results for Q3
* Quarterly sales totaled $696,200 versus $892,969 in same period of prior year
* Quarterly net loss of $462,560, as compared to a net loss of $288,538 in year ago period
* All figures are in C$ unless otherwise stated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.