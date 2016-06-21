June 21 Axia Netmedia Corp :

* Axia NetMedia announces second extension of outside date for completion of going private transaction

* Digital Connection has exercised right to further extend outside date for completion of previously announced plan of arrangement

* Digital Connection has exercised its right to further extend outside date from June 30, 2016 to July 30, 2016

* Date has extended again because Axia, Digital Connection do not anticipate receiving FCC approval of proposed arrangement in time

* Discussions with FCC are ongoing