BRIEF-GP Strategies acquires McKinney Rogers
* Completed acquisition of certain assets and business of McKinney Rogers
June 21 Tasman Metals Ltd, Flinders Resources Limited :
* Tasman and Flinders sign definitive arrangement agreement
* Tasman Metals says under arrangement, Tasman shareholders will receive 0.5 of a flinders common share for each Tasman share.
* Says upon completion of arrangement, current management team of flinders will manage affairs of resulting issuer
* Flinders will acquire through a statutory plan of arrangement all of outstanding shares of Tasman
* Dow announces proposed divestiture of ethylene acrylic acid (eaa) copolymers business
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.