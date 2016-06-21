June 21 DGSE Companies Inc

* DGSE Companies, Inc. enters stock purchase deal with Elemetal And NTR Metals

* Says DGSE agreed to sell and issue to elemetal 8.5 million shares of common stock at a stock price of $0.41 per share

* Says deal in exchange for cancellation and forgiveness of $3.5 million of trade payables owed to Elemetal