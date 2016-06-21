BRIEF-L Brands Jan same store sales falls 4 percent
* L Brands Inc - authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program
June 21 Cardinal Health Inc
* On June 16, 2016, co entered into an amended and restated five-year credit agreement - SEC Filing
* Amended and restated credit agreement extends term of revolving credit facility to June 16, 2021 - SEC Filing
* Says effective on June 30, 2016, will reduce its committed receivables sales facility program from $950 million to $700 million
* Amended and restated credit agreement increases revolving credit available to company to $1.75 billion Source - 1.usa.gov/28MtX3s Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* L Brands Inc - authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program
MOSCOW, Feb 2 When McDonald's opened its first Russian restaurant in 1990 in Moscow, it was not unusual to see wedding receptions held there, so strong was the appeal of the quintessential American brand at the end of the Cold War.
* BCE reports 2016 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2017 financial targets - common share dividend increased 5.1 pct to $2.87 per year