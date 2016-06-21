BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 S&P
* S&P - Viacom outlook revised to negative from stable on weaker operating performance; 'BBB-' rating affirmed
* S&P - Negative outlook reflects increased likelihood that Viacom may be unable to lower and maintain its adjusted leverage below 3.25X
* S&P - Dispute between National Amusements Inc., Viacom management could adversely affect Viacom's ability to improve operating, financial performance Source - bit.ly/28KGv71 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
