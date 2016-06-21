BRIEF-Nabriva Therapeutics anticipate topline data from phase 3 trials in second half of 2017
* Nabriva therapeutics confirms no sample size adjustment required for leap 1 phase 3 trial of lefamulin in community acquired bacterial pneumonia
June 21 TxCell SA :
* Txcell exercises option from Weizmann institute of science following effective grant of broad CAR-Treg patent in Europe
* Exercised its option and signed an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Co. Ltd
* Ionis earns $5 million milestone payment from Biogen for advancing a new program under its broad neurology strategic collaboration
Feb 2 Cigna Corp, which is awaiting a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strength in its commercial business.