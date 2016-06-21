June 21 Etablissementen Franz Colruyt NV :

* FY revenue grows 2.9 pct to over 9.1 billion euros ($10.24 billion) (Reuters poll 9.18 billion euros)

* FY EBITDA 720.3 million euros versus 722 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY net profit 366.3 million euros versus 365 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY revenue from retail activities grew by 4.0 pct to 7,062 million

* FY revenue from wholesale and foodservice increased by 3.0 pct to 1,569 million euros

* Does not anticipate a significant upturn in the economic climate nor in the consumer confidence in Belgium and France in the short term

* We expect the market to remain competitive in 2016/17

* Will propose a gross dividend of 1.12 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/28K661N Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)