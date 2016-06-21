BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
June 21 Fitch Ratings
* Fitch affirms Greek banks at 'RD' on capital controls
* Banks' IDRs of 'RD' reflect view that Greek banks are defaulting on a material part of their senior obligations
* Affirmation of four Greek banks' VRs at 'F' reflects opinion that these banks would default if deposit restrictions are lifted
* Greek banks' credit profiles remain weak, with large funding imbalances and heavy reliance on eurosystem funding Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Country Ceilings for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC, BBB-, last reviewed 6 May 2016), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU, BBB-, last reviewed 7 January 2016) and the Common Monetary Area (CMA, BBB, last reviewed 8 June 2016). The withdrawals reflect the implementation of our updated Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 A