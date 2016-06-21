June 21 Fitch Ratings

* Fitch affirms Greek banks at 'RD' on capital controls

* Banks' IDRs of 'RD' reflect view that Greek banks are defaulting on a material part of their senior obligations

* Affirmation of four Greek banks' VRs at 'F' reflects opinion that these banks would default if deposit restrictions are lifted

* Greek banks' credit profiles remain weak, with large funding imbalances and heavy reliance on eurosystem funding