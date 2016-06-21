BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
June 21 Nikkei:
* Mitsubishi Motors likely will suffer a consolidated net loss of over 100 bln yen ($956 mln) for current fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors aims to resume production and sales of the minicars around early July at the soonest - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors to book 50 bln yen in extraordinary losses for current FY, chiefly from payments to owners of four minicar models affected - Nikkei
* Mitsubishi Motors tax burden is projected to jump to between 8 billion yen and 9 billion yen this fiscal year - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.