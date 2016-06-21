June 21 ProQR Therapeutics NV:

* ProQR to release topline data from proof of concept study of QR-010 in cystic fibrosis patients at NACFC

* ProQR Therapeutics NV says that its cash position of eur 85.5 mln as of March 31, 2016 will allow company to fund operations into mid 2018