REFILE-BRIEF-Vanguard Natural files for bankruptcy
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
June 21 ProQR Therapeutics NV:
* ProQR to release topline data from proof of concept study of QR-010 in cystic fibrosis patients at NACFC
* ProQR Therapeutics NV says that its cash position of eur 85.5 mln as of March 31, 2016 will allow company to fund operations into mid 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Feb 2 Stock futures indicated a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.