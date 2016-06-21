June 21 Organto Foods Incorporated

* Entered into LOI for a new food and agricultural joint venture with privately owned real estate investment management firm in Mexico

* Would own 50 pct and a private investor would own 50 pct of outstanding class a shares of Organto Mexico

* Says joint venture would seek to form pooled investment funds to acquire or rent farmland and/or land reserves