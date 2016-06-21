June 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

* At conf - don't think competitive environment getting tougher or letting up

* At conf - haven't seen change in sales at outlets near McDonald's outlets pre and post introduction of all-day breakfast there

* At conf - great consumer and franchisee feedback on removal of combo meals from menus, helped sales as well