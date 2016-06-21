BRIEF-L Brands Jan same store sales falls 4 percent
* L Brands Inc - authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program
June 21 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc
* At conf - don't think competitive environment getting tougher or letting up
* At conf - haven't seen change in sales at outlets near McDonald's outlets pre and post introduction of all-day breakfast there
* At conf - great consumer and franchisee feedback on removal of combo meals from menus, helped sales as well
MOSCOW, Feb 2 When McDonald's opened its first Russian restaurant in 1990 in Moscow, it was not unusual to see wedding receptions held there, so strong was the appeal of the quintessential American brand at the end of the Cold War.
* BCE reports 2016 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2017 financial targets - common share dividend increased 5.1 pct to $2.87 per year