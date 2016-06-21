BRIEF-L Brands Jan same store sales falls 4 percent
* L Brands Inc - authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program
June 21 Anadarko Petroleum:
* CEO says "really don't believe" $50-$55 gives industry enough cash flow to provide growth; "think its going to happen at $60 and above" - conference
* CEO says "believe that it is going to take $60 or more per barrel to see "real growth in domestic oil supply" - conference
* Targeting up to $3.5 billion monetizations, including recent $475+ WGP secondary offering
* CEO says "don't think we can expect service costs to contract anymore" - conference
* CEO says "it's less likely we are going to see" companies outspend cashflow - conference Further company coverage:
* L Brands Inc - authorizes new $250 million share repurchase program
MOSCOW, Feb 2 When McDonald's opened its first Russian restaurant in 1990 in Moscow, it was not unusual to see wedding receptions held there, so strong was the appeal of the quintessential American brand at the end of the Cold War.
* BCE reports 2016 Q4 and full-year results, announces 2017 financial targets - common share dividend increased 5.1 pct to $2.87 per year