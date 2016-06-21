BRIEF-CME Group reports Q4 EPS of $1.10
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
June 21 Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :
* Formalizes revolving credit line with 12 financial entities for 320 million euros ($360 million)
* Proceeds to be used for investment program and new acquisitions Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CME Group Inc. Reports strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the Country Ceilings for the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC, BBB-, last reviewed 6 May 2016), the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU, BBB-, last reviewed 7 January 2016) and the Common Monetary Area (CMA, BBB, last reviewed 8 June 2016). The withdrawals reflect the implementation of our updated Country Ceiling criteria published on 16 A