BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 (Reuters) -
* S&P downgrades Oi SA to 'D' from 'CCC-' following announcement of judicial reorganization filing
* S&P - Recovery ratings on Oi's rated debt remain unchanged at '4', indicating expectation for average recovery following a default
Source text - (bit.ly/28MrYxa)
* Says intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end
* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.