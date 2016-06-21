BRIEF-Trillium therapeutics says to provide update TTI-621 trials by year-end
June 21 Lennar Corp :
* Backlog includes little bit more of lower price homes, likely to see asp come down into 350s in back half of the year - conf call
* Says what's dragging Houston down is the higher price communities - conf call
* Says we do see lower demand in higher price points as compared to lower price points but generally still market driven - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Valero Energy Partners LP reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Trillium Therapeutics Inc - intends to provide an update on ongoing TTI-621 trials by year-end.