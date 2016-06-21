BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
June 21 Eog Resources:
* CEO says "every time oil goes up $1, our cash flow goes up $80 million" - conference
* CEO says "as oil goes to $50, we are generating a minimum return of 60 percent" - conference
* CEO says "want to remain disciplined on spending, spend within cash flow" - conference
* CEO says "we will also be selling off low margin, low growth properties" - conference
* CEO says "don't mind paying competitive rates" to do bolt-on acquisitions - conference Further company coverage:
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.