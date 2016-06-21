June 21 Minfocus Exploration :

* Minfocus Exploration Corp says revisions to private placement offering price to initiate drilling on its Coral project

* Minfocus Exploration Corp says private placement has now been increased to to up to 10 million units

* Intends to undertake a drilling program in 2016 summer on Coral Project in East Central British Columbia