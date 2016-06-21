BRIEF-Gaming And Leisure Properties Qtrly earnings per share $0.45
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
June 21 Minfocus Exploration :
* Minfocus Exploration Corp says revisions to private placement offering price to initiate drilling on its Coral project
* Minfocus Exploration Corp says private placement has now been increased to to up to 10 million units
* Intends to undertake a drilling program in 2016 summer on Coral Project in East Central British Columbia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.