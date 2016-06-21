BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan Companies reports Q4 earnings per share $0.84
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
June 21 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp:
* Freddie Mac sells $706 million of seriously delinquent loans
* Loans were offered as five separate pools of mortgage loans, three of them geographically diverse SPO pool offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $282.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S