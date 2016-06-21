June 21 Great Lakes Graphite Inc :

* Great lakes graphite increases private placement

* Second tranche of private placement will now consist of 3.1 million units and 5.1 million flow through shares

* Proceeds from offering will be used to recommission company's leased graphite micronization facility in Matheson, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)