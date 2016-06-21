BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 revenue $149.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.6 million
June 21 NV5 Global Inc
June 21 NV5 Global Inc

* Files for stock shelf of up to $7.4 million - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/28LQJbX
* Philip morris international inc. (pmi) reports 2016 results; provides 2017 earnings per share forecast
* Ionis earns $5 million milestone payment from Biogen for advancing a new program under its broad neurology strategic collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: