BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Cott Corp :
* Has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 13.1 million common shares at a price of US$15.25 per share
* Will use a portion of net proceeds of offering to repay in full borrowings under its asset based lending facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.