BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Ebay Inc :
* Logan green had been appointed as a new member of company's board of directors
* Ebay inc says green fills a vacancy created by an increase in size of company's board of directors from 11 to 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.