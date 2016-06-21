PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 2
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 21 Solarcity Corp :
* Says "intends to carefully evaluate proposal" from Tesla to buy the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt