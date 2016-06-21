June 21 General Obligation Bondholders Of Puerto Rico:

* Puerto rico general obligation bondholders release new proposal for consensual deal on go debt

* Under proposal, existing go bonds would be exchanged for new go bonds at 89% of existing face amount

* Under proposal, commonwealth's debt service would be reduced by $2.9 billion over first five years