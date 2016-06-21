BRIEF-Nephrogenex and Medpace enter into plan support agreement
* Nephrogenex Inc - On February 1, 2017, company and Medpace, Inc. entered into a plan support agreement-SEC filing
June 21 General Obligation Bondholders Of Puerto Rico:
* Puerto rico general obligation bondholders release new proposal for consensual deal on go debt
* Under proposal, existing go bonds would be exchanged for new go bonds at 89% of existing face amount
* Under proposal, commonwealth's debt service would be reduced by $2.9 billion over first five years Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CAIRO, Feb 2 Average yields on Egyptian six-month and one-year Treasury bills dropped at an auction on Thursday, data from the central bank showed.
KINSHASA, Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.