UPDATE 3-Western Digital says Toshiba breaching contract, wants exclusive chip talks
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
June 21 Allegiant Travel Co
* Announces tentative pilot contract agreement with International Brotherhood of Teamsters
* Ratification results are expected in late July
* Tentative agreement must be voted on and ratified by Allegiant air pilots
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Western Digital: won't let Toshiba run roughshod over its rights
LONDON, April 12 CME Group, one of the world's biggest exchanges, is closing two loss-making operations in London by year end, saying on Wednesday customers preferred using its U.S. operations.