June 22 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :

* Sells land in Upplands-Väsby

* Sold property Upplands Väsby, Grimsta 51:12 to private buyer

* Transaction took place at underlying property value of 9 million Swedish crowns ($1.09 million)

* Price was 7.1 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2616 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)