June 22 Orion Oyj :

* Says that it has entered into a global strategi collaboration agreement with Japanese Asahi Kasei Pharma for the discovery, development and commercialisation of assets in pain management

* Agreement comprises a total of four discovery phase candidates, two from Asahi Kasei and two from Orion

* Collaboration allows both companies to exclusively license others' development-ready programs at pre-determined stages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)