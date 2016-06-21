June 21 Public Storage :

* Public Storage announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in its 6.35% cumulative preferred shares, series R

* Public storage says aggregate redemption amount, before payment of accrued dividends, to be paid to all holders of depositary shares is $487.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)