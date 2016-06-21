June 21 Vivus Inc :

* Received notice from Hetero USA that it has filed with U.S. FDA ANDA for generic versions of all strengths of Stendra tablets

* Says notice from hetero included paragraph IV certification with respect to all of patents listed for Stendra in FDA'S orange book Source text: 1.usa.gov/28LQoWZ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)