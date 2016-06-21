BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Royal Gold Inc :
* Royal Gold, Inc. Announces voluntary delisting from Toronto stock exchange
* Shares will no longer be traded on TSX, but will continue to trade on nasdaq stock exchange under symbol "rgld."
* Canadian stockholders may continue trading their shares on Nasdaq Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.