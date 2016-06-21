BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
June 21 Fortive Corp :
* Fortive corp says on june 20 co issued $300 million aggregate principal amount of 1.800% senior unsecured notes due 2019
* Fortive corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of 2.350% senior unsecured notes due 2021
* Issued $900 million amount of unsecured notes due 2026 and $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.300% senior unsecured notes due 2046
* 2019 notes will mature on june 15, 2019. The 2021 notes will mature on june 15, 2021
* Fortive corp says 2026 notes will mature on june 15, 2026; 2046 notes will mature on june 15, 2046 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/28KOiDI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Xylem Inc reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.