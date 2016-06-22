Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
June 22 Wincor Nixdorf AG :
* Wincor Nixdorf and Aisino establish joint venture to co-market it solutions for banks and retailers in China
* JV is strategically positioned to primarily tap sizeable banking business in country by offering solutions that meet Chinese banking regulations Source text: bit.ly/28LEVSX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order