UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 22 Zumtobel Group AG :
* FY adjusted group EBIT declines 11.7 pct to 58.7 million euros ($66.07 million)
* FY group revenues reach new record level at 1,356.5 million euros
* FY net profit of 11.9 million euros at prior-year level
* Outlook: systematic pursuit of strategic reorientation and restructuring; no concrete forecasts for revenues and earnings
* To distribute a dividend of 0.20 euros per share for the 2015/16 financial year Source text: bit.ly/28Nzokj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8884 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.